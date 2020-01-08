France November trade balance -€5.58 billion vs -€5.07 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 8 January 2020


  • Prior -€4.73 billion; revised to -€4.91 billion
  • Current account balance +€0.5 billion
  • Prior -€2.4 billion; revised to -€2.1 billion
ForexLive
The French trade deficit grew in November owing to a drop in exports by 2.2% on the month with imports also falling by 0.6% on the month. It still points to more of a mixed trade picture in the region amid the global economic slowdown last year.

