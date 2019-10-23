France October business confidence 105 vs 106 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 23 October 2019





Prior 106

Manufacturing confidence 99 vs 102 expected

Prior 102

A slight dip in business confidence but notably, industry morale weakens further as the manufacturing outlook in the region continues to look bleak.





That said, the French economy relies much more heavily on its services sector and the confidence level for that remains unchanged at 106.





Not a major release by any means but it reiterates the risks faced by the euro area economy as the manufacturing recession continues to deepen with possible spillover risks to other sectors in the economy.



