France October business confidence 113 vs 112 prior
Latest data released by INSEE - 21 October 2021
French business morale is holding up despite challenges to the economy with sentiment in the services sector particularly picking up considerably. Supply and capacity constraints as well as inflation pressures will be key impediments towards the year-end but for now, it doesn't look like there is much strain on business sentiment.
- Prior 112
- Manufacturing confidence 107
- Prior 106; revised to 107
- Services confidence 114
- Prior 110