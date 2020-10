Latest data released by INSEE - 22 October 2020





Prior 92

Manufacturing confidence 93

Prior 96; revised to 94

Services confidence 89

Prior 95; revised to 94





French business morale eases in October and that adds to further deterioration in sentiment amid the worsening virus situation across the region. Much like what we saw from the GfK survey earlier, optimism in Europe is fading as we get into Q4.