France October consumer confidence 94 vs 93 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 28 October 2020


A slight drop in French consumer morale, though not much changed from the readings in the past few months. That said, the largely flagging sentiment adds to signs of less optimism among consumers towards the economic outlook in Q4.

In any case, Macron is expected to announce a nationwide lockdown later today - with more flexibility compared to the one in March - which should begin on Thursday.
