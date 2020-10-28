France October consumer confidence 94 vs 93 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 28 October 2020





Prior 95







In any case, Macron is expected to announce a nationwide lockdown later today - with more flexibility compared to the one in March - which should begin on Thursday.

A slight drop in French consumer morale, though not much changed from the readings in the past few months. That said, the largely flagging sentiment adds to signs of less optimism among consumers towards the economic outlook in Q4.