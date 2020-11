Latest data released by INSEE - 27 November 2020





Prior -5.1%; revised to -4.4%

Consumer spending +2.7% vs +1.8% y/y expected

Prior -1.3%; revised to -0.8%





French consumer spending bounced back in October after the drop towards the end of Q3, but this is all before tighter restrictions were introduced. So, there isn't much to really gather from this as the focus is more on the outlook now amid the uncertain virus situation.