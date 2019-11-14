France October final CPI 0.0% vs -0.1% m/m prelim

Latest data released by INSEE - 14 November 2019





Final CPI +0.8% vs +0.7% y/y prelim

Final HICP -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prelim

Final HICP +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . A slight improvement relative to initial estimates but the annual headline reading remains the weakest since July 2017.





Put together with the weakening inflation pressures elsewhere around the region, this will continue to heap pressure on the ECB in the coming months.



