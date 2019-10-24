France October flash manufacturing PMI 50.5 vs 50.2 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 24 October 2019





Prior 50.1

Services PMI 52.9 vs 51.6 expected

Prior 51.1

Composite PMI 52.6 vs 51.0 expected

Prior 50.8

Those are some decent improvements and the euro has moved to session highs of 1.1156 against the dollar currently. Risk is also getting a bounce as the economic slowdown in the euro area looks to show some recovery at least - even if it just may be a brief one.





The services jump is particularly encouraging as it shows that perhaps there isn't much of a spillover from the manufacturing slump, but let's see how Germany fares in <15 mins.



