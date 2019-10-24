France October flash manufacturing PMI 50.5 vs 50.2 expected
Latest data released by Markit - 24 October 2019
- Prior 50.1
- Services PMI 52.9 vs 51.6 expected
- Prior 51.1
- Composite PMI 52.6 vs 51.0 expected
- Prior 50.8
Those are some decent improvements and the euro has moved to session highs of 1.1156 against the dollar currently. Risk is also getting a bounce as the economic slowdown in the euro area looks to show some recovery at least - even if it just may be a brief one.
The services jump is particularly encouraging as it shows that perhaps there isn't much of a spillover from the manufacturing slump, but let's see how Germany fares in <15 mins.