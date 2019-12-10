France October industrial production +0.4% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 December 2019


  • Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%
  • Industrial production -0.2% vs -0.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%
  • Manufacturing production +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.6%; revised to +0.8%
  • Manufacturing production +0.1% vs -0.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.5%
ForexLive
It's a decent report as factory activity beats out expectations with a positive revision to the September readings to boot. That should offer some encouragement to French economic sentiment, even if factory conditions are keeping more flat relative to a year ago.

