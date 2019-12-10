France October industrial production +0.4% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 December 2019





Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%

Industrial production -0.2% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%

Manufacturing production +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%; revised to +0.8%

Manufacturing production +0.1% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.5%

It's a decent report as factory activity beats out expectations with a positive revision to the September readings to boot. That should offer some encouragement to French economic sentiment, even if factory conditions are keeping more flat relative to a year ago.



