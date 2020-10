Latest data released by INSEE - 30 October 2020





Prior 0.0%

CPI -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%





Much like the rest of the region, French inflation continues to stutter and keep more subdued in October. This should just reaffirm more action by the ECB next month to try and address the situation alongside the economic fallout from tighter virus restrictions.