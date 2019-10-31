France October preliminary CPI -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 October 2019


  • Prior -0.3%
  • CPI +0.7% vs +0.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.9%
  • HICP -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.4%
  • HICP +0.9% vs +1.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.1%
Oof, misses across the board there and that does not paint a pretty picture of the euro area inflation outlook. Mind you, the annual headline reading is the weakest since July 2017.

This should feed into a weaker headline reading in the Eurozone reading later but let's see how the core reading fares before delivering the final verdict.

