France October preliminary CPI -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 October 2019





Prior -0.3%

CPI +0.7% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%

HICP -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.4%

HICP +0.9% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior +1.1%

Oof, misses across the board there and that does not paint a pretty picture of the euro area inflation outlook. Mind you, the annual headline reading is the weakest since July 2017.





This should feed into a weaker headline reading in the Eurozone reading later but let's see how the core reading fares before delivering the final verdict.



