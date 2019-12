Latest data released by INSEE - 6 December 2019





Prior -€5.55 billion; revised to -€5.42 billion

Current account balance -€2.4 billion

Prior -€2.7 billion; revised to -€2.9 billion

Some positive news for France as the trade deficit reduces slightly thanks to a jump in exports by 3.4% on the month while imports also rose by 1.5% on the month in October.