Latest data released by INSEE - 8 December 2020

Prior -€5.75 billion; revised to -€5.59 billion

In October, exports rose by 3.3% m/m to €38.9 billion while imports rose by 1.2% m/m to €43.7 billion. That is a positive in terms of how the deficit has narrowed but overall trade conditions are still trailing pre-virus levels for now.