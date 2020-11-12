France PM Castex: One person is being admitted to hospital every 30 seconds with Covid

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

France Prime Minister Castex speaking

  • one out of four Destin France's due to Covid at present
  • one person is being admitted to hospital every 30 seconds at present in France because of Covid. 
  • We can do more in terms of making people work from home
  • Covid 19 hospitalizations are now higher than April peak
  • evolution of new confirmed Covid cases has slowed it down a bit over the last week
  • This is a positive development regarding Covid 19 in France but must remain prudent
  • if Covid 19 trends worsen in coming days, we will have to take further measures
  • need to maintain major support for close businesses
  • could reach 2nd wave peak early next week
  • France's aiming to lift lockdown measures for Christmas
The race is on between the potential for a run away pandemic, hospital capacity limitations, PPE, and a vaccine.  
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose