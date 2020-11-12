France PM Castex: One person is being admitted to hospital every 30 seconds with Covid

France Prime Minister Castex speaking
- one out of four Destin France's due to Covid at present
- one person is being admitted to hospital every 30 seconds at present in France because of Covid.
- We can do more in terms of making people work from home
- Covid 19 hospitalizations are now higher than April peak
- evolution of new confirmed Covid cases has slowed it down a bit over the last week
- This is a positive development regarding Covid 19 in France but must remain prudent
- if Covid 19 trends worsen in coming days, we will have to take further measures
- need to maintain major support for close businesses
- could reach 2nd wave peak early next week
- France's aiming to lift lockdown measures for Christmas
The race is on between the potential for a run away pandemic, hospital capacity limitations, PPE, and a vaccine.