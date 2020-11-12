France PM Castex: One person is being admitted to hospital every 30 seconds with Covid

France Prime Minister Castex speaking

one out of four Destin France's due to Covid at present



one person is being admitted to hospital every 30 seconds at present in France because of Covid.



We can do more in terms of making people work from home



Covid 19 hospitalizations are now higher than April peak



evolution of new confirmed Covid cases has slowed it down a bit over the last week



This is a positive development regarding Covid 19 in France but must remain prudent



if Covid 19 trends worsen in coming days, we will have to take further measures



need to maintain major support for close businesses



could reach 2nd wave peak early next week



France's aiming to lift lockdown measures for Christmas



The race is on between the potential for a run away pandemic, hospital capacity limitations, PPE, and a vaccine.