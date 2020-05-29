France Q1 final GDP -5.3% vs -5.8% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 29 May 2020


  • Q1 final GDP -5.0% vs -5.4% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Despite the better revision to initial estimates, the figures are still awful and will be surpassed by the slump in economic activity in Q2.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose