France Q1 ILO unemployment rate 7.8% vs 8.5% expected

Prior (Q4) 8.1%

Mainland unemployment rate 7.6% vs 8.3% expected

Prior (Q4) 7.9%; revised to 7.8%

The French unemployment rate actually improved in Q1 2020 relative to Q4 2019 but I would argue that this belies the underlying conditions - especially towards the end of March - and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.





Sure, the temporary unemployment scheme has helped quite a significant portion of the working population. However, the ILO definition also doesn't help to paint an accurate reflection of the situation. According to ILO:





"The unemployed comprise all persons of working age who were: a) without work during the reference period, i.e. were not in paid employment or self-employment; b) currently available for work, i.e. were available for paid employment or self-employment during the reference period; and c) seeking work, i.e. had taken specific steps in a specified recent period to seek paid employment or self-employment."



