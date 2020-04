Latest data released by INSEE - 30 April 2020





Prior (Q4) -0.1%

GDP -5.4% vs -3.6% y/y expected



Prior (Q4) +0.9%

Breaking down the numbers, it is pretty much an awful quarter as household spending declined by 6.1% while business investment fell by 11.4% relative to Q4 2019.





Just be reminded that France only entered into lockdown on 17 March. Economic conditions in Q2 is going to be much worse, all things considered.