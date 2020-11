Latest data released by INSEE - 27 November 2020





GDP -3.9% vs -4.3% y/y prelim





The preliminary release can be found here . The revised GDP figures for Q3 show a more robust growth than initially estimated but this does little to soothe the overall outlook for Q4 and going into Q1 2021 as the virus situation remains escalated currently. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus