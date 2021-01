Latest data released by INSEE - 29 January 2021





Prior (Q3) +18.7%; revised to +18.5%

Q4 GDP -5.0% vs -7.6% y/y expected

Prior -3.9%

Prior (Q3) -3.9%

The French economy contracted once again in Q4 last year after a solid rebound in Q3, though the decline wasn't as bad as estimated so that is a bit of a consolation. That said, all this does is reaffirm prospects of a double-dip recession to kick things off this year.