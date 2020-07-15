France says that it believes a deal can be reached on EU recovery fund this week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Élysée office

France and Germany remain somewhat hopeful, while the "frugals" are still somewhat less willing to strike a compromise. Meanwhile, Italy and Spain are somewhere in between. That sums up the predicament ahead of the summit on 17-18 July.

I reckon we may see some compromise eventually, perhaps even by the end of the month. Kicking the can down the road sounds appealing for EU lawmakers, but maybe there's too much at stake before the summer break.

That said, don't expect negotiations to be smooth sailing. Any build up to a compromise will surely be accompanied by a rocky period of arguments and divide in opinions.
Kick can
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose