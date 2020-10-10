France reports 26,896 coronavirus cases for the day - a new daily record. Positive rate is over 10%.

A record daily raise in the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for France.

Elsewhere in Europe:
  • The UK reported more than 15,100 new cases on Saturday.
  • Spain has declared an emergency in Madrid for 15 days
  • Germany has introduced new restrictions, including a curfew on bars and restaurants (11pm)
A few updates ... sheesh ... not good news. 

