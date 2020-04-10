France reports 43 cases of heart trouble with Hydroxychloroquine

The favored drug touted by Pres. Trump

France is reporting 43 cases of heart trouble with Hydrocychloroquine, a favored drug touted by Pres. Trump and his administration. The President announced that 29 million doses had been added to the National Strategic Stockpile, despite no proof that the drug is effective in dealing with viral illnesses. More importantly according to studies there is no evidence that HCQ can prevent Covid – 19, and there is only anecdotal evidence that improves the course of the disease.







