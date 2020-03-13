France reports 79 coronavirus deaths up from 61 on Thursday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Coronavirus destined France rise to 79

France's reporting:
  • coronavirus deaths rise to 79 from 61 yesterday
  • Total cases are up to 3661 versus 2876 yesterday
Saudi Arabia is also reporting their statistics:
  • total cases up to 86 which is an increase of 24 from yesterday.
In other news,
  • American Airlines confirms that is in talks with the US government about possible assistance
 
