France Covid cases moving higher











After the summer holidays in August, the number of Covid cases in France have been ticking higher. The numbers today show 10,593 new cases. That's up from 9784 cases yesterday. Deaths rose to 50 from 46 yesterday. The number of cases the most since the lockdown.