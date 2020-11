854 deaths reported for the current day.





The case count was lower today coming in at 36,330 vs. 52,518 yesterday.













The death toll today is certainly worrisome if the trend continues on the delayed basis vs. the case count. There I've only been 7 days with a higher death count than todays.









The Covid statistics for the day are being released from France and the death toll spiked higher to 854. That is the highest since April 15.