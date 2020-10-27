France said to be considering a month-long coronavirus national lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The French government considering this measure as a response to their astoundingly high surging levels of COVID-19 infections. 

Report on BFM TV (French TV) via Bloomberg. Saying the lockdown would be not as restrictive as the first one, more flexible.  

If so, lockdown would begin Thursday (toilet roll hoarders, you know what to do)


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose