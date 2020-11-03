France says looking at possibility of setting a formal closing time for Paris shops

This would apply to shops that are currently allowed to open





The remarks are by the French prime minister's office, adding that no formal decision has been take yet regarding an evening time curfew in Paris. However, it is an option that they will consider alongside the headline measure.





As tighter restrictions are introduced, it will just weigh more on economic activity and dampen the outlook for Q4 - even more so than it already has.





In the bigger picture, this ties back to how the ECB views economic developments and will be part of the consideration when they announce more easing measures next month.