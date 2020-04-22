France says more than 10 million workers have signed up for temporary unemployment scheme

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That is nearly 40% of the working population in the country

The scheme was introduced by the government to help avoid mass layoffs, allowing for companies - specifically smaller ones - to temporarily put staff on reduced hours while the government pays all or most of their wages during this period.

This already accounts for quite a significant portion of the French government's stimulus package, so it'll be interesting to see if they need to add more in due time.

