France says several clusters identified and coronavirus is now circulating within country

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from French health ministry

The French health minister says there are several clusters within the country. They will keep some schools closed after holidays in the Oise region and recommended that people stop shaking hands.

He said there are 57 confirmed cases in the country.

Update: The health minister also confirmed 'several' cases on a military base in Creil, north of Paris.

