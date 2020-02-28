France says several clusters identified and coronavirus is now circulating within country

Trade with Top Brokers
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 26 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
Key option expires for Monday, January 24? There are none.
Central Banks
-
Fed's Powell: US economy remains strong but coronavirus poses evolving risks
-
RBC now sees the Bank of Canada cutting rates on Wednesday
-
New York Fed Nowcast 2.14% versus 2.01% last week
-
SNBs Zurbrueggo: SNB is not a currency manipulator
-
More Bullard: Fed willing to react if virus has major US economic hit