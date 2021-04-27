France says that it administered around 2.5 million vaccine doses last week

According to the French health ministry

While that figure is progressing and way better than in February to March, there is still much to try and improve on in order to meet any summer reopening timeline.





As of 25 April, France has administered a total of 19.6 million vaccine doses with only 5.5 million (8.3%) of its population being fully vaccinated i.e. two doses received.





For some context, the latter statistic from 31 March shows 2.9 million (4.3%) of its population being fully vaccinated. Tick tock. Tick tock.



