France says that it is targeting about 2 million vaccine injections this week

The good news is that the vaccine rollout is starting to gather pace

While things got off to a slow start, France is starting to see some improvement in the vaccine rollout. The country aims to have at least 10 million people vaccinated by mid-April and looks set to exceed that - at least in terms of those receiving at least one dose.





As of yesterday, there were roughly 7.7 million people (~15%) who have received their first vaccine injection in France with roughly 2.6 million people (~5%) having received two doses of the vaccine already.



