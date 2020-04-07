France says that lockdown to last as long as needed

Comments by French health minister, Olivier Véran





Epidemic has not yet reached its peak

For most governments around the world, it is going to be a battle of managing expectations over the next few days/weeks as the lockdown measures are showing a positive effect in containing the virus outbreak globally.





People are growing more anxious by the day and the sudden change in lifestyle over the past few weeks have been drastic for billions of people across the globe.





However, for most countries, it is all about trying to ensure that they don't see a secondary outbreak when restrictions are lifted. And lifting them too soon may cause such a situation. In other words, better be safe than sorry - at least from a health perspective.



