France says that vaccinations set to top 3 million injections this week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the French health ministry

The figure last week was 2.7 million vaccine injections being administered, so things are slowly gathering pace at least. France also says that they are seeing more confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine, so that is another positive element.

In terms of vaccine progress, France has now seen nearly 10% (6.56 million) of its population fully vaccinated as of 1 May so they are slowly but surely getting there.

