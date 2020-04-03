France says that will likely extend lockdown measures

French government spokeswoman, Sibeth Ndiaye, speaks on television

Not considering to loosen lockdown measures next week

Just a reminder that France had already announced last week that they will extend lockdown measures to 15 April but it looks like they are not going to let up on that and may lengthen the restrictive measures beyond the middle of the month.





I reckon it should be similar for Italy, whose lockdown has been extended until 13 April. When one country takes the lead on extending these measures, expect more to follow.



