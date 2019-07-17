France says the international monetary order needs to be reinvented or will become increasingly dominated by China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaking at a conference on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Bretton Woods .

  • post-war international monetary order needed to be reinvented
  • or become increasingly dominated by China
"The Bretton Woods order as we know it has reached its limits" 
"The alternative we have is now clear - either we reinvent Bretton Woods or it risks losing relevance and eventually disappearing"

Bretton Woods had defined the international economic order of the second half of the 20th century
  • "Unless we are able to reinvent Bretton Woods, The New Silk Roads might become the new world order" 

china belt road



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose