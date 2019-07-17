France says the international monetary order needs to be reinvented or will become increasingly dominated by China
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaking at a conference on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Bretton Woods .
- post-war international monetary order needed to be reinvented
- or become increasingly dominated by China
"The Bretton Woods order as we know it has reached its limits"
"The alternative we have is now clear - either we reinvent Bretton Woods or it risks losing relevance and eventually disappearing"
Bretton Woods had defined the international economic order of the second half of the 20th century
- "Unless we are able to reinvent Bretton Woods, The New Silk Roads might become the new world order"
via Reuters