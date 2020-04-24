France says to extend temporary unemployment scheme beyond 11 May

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire





Also extending solidarity fund eligibility for the tourism sector

Government mulling investment fund for restaurants, hotels

If you're wondering what's significant about the 11 May date, it is currently the proposed end of lockdown date in France and the government will be hoping that majority of the country will be able to gradually adapt to the new "normal" in the weeks after.





As for the temporary unemployment scheme, it is one that has seen over 10 million workers (~40% of the country's working population) sign up for it with around half of France's private sector workers believed to be part of the program at the moment.





Despite the amount of aid being offered, the worry for France - and most other countries in fact - is that there is still going to be quite a significant amount of small and medium-sized enterprises that will be bankrupt when this is all over and done with.



