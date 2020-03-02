France says virus economic impact will be much bigger than the 0.1% forecast initially
Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire
- It is too early to provide a new growth forecast
- There will be concerted action by the government to support the economy
- Says G7 finance ministers will speak this week to coordinate efforts
The headline may not sound too pleasant but the initial 0.1% forecast was a bit unrealistic anyway. In any case, more talk of coordinated action by governments across the globe to bolster the economy is definitely a welcome signal for risk to start the week.