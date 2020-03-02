France says virus economic impact will be much bigger than the 0.1% forecast initially

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

It is too early to provide a new growth forecast

There will be concerted action by the government to support the economy

Says G7 finance ministers will speak this week to coordinate efforts

The headline may not sound too pleasant but the initial 0.1% forecast was a bit unrealistic anyway. In any case, more talk of coordinated action by governments across the globe to bolster the economy is definitely a welcome signal for risk to start the week.



