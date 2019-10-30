France September consumer spending -0.4% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 30 October 2019





Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.1%

Consumer spending +0.3% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior -0.4%; revised to -0.1%

A softer reading than expected and while that may be a bit of a setback to consumption activity, this doesn't appear to have hurt Q3 economic growth all too much as seen earlier.





As such, the reading here means little considering that the French economy as a whole remains somewhat steady in the third quarter.



