France September consumer spending -0.4% vs 0.0% m/m expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 30 October 2019
- Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.1%
- Consumer spending +0.3% vs +0.6% y/y expected
- Prior -0.4%; revised to -0.1%
A softer reading than expected and while that may be a bit of a setback to consumption activity, this doesn't appear to have hurt Q3 economic growth all too much as seen earlier.
As such, the reading here means little considering that the French economy as a whole remains somewhat steady in the third quarter.