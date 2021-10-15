France September final HICP +2.7% vs +2.7% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 15 October 2021

  • CPI +2.2% vs +2.1% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. This just reaffirms the rising price pressures in the French economy, similar to across the region, going into the latter stages of the year.

