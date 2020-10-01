France September final manufacturing PMI 51.2 vs 50.9 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 October 2020
The preliminary report can be found here. Little change to the initial estimate as this reaffirms that French factory activity returns to growth in September with output and new orders improving despite the surge in virus cases in the country.
Markit notes that:
"With the winter months approaching, we may yet see a renewed tightening of restrictions which would severely hinder the progress of many firms in the manufacturing sector. A second lockdown would likely lead some goods producers to question the sustainability of their business models, with the virus potentially reducing factory capacity for a prolonged period."