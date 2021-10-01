France September final manufacturing PMI 55.0 vs 55.2 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 October 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. A mildly lower revision to the initial estimate but it reaffirms the drag caused by supply bottlenecks on overall manufacturing activity with output growth losing further momentum on the month. Markit notes that:
"September survey data show us that the intense supplyside imbalances are now starting to seriously impede the French manufacturing sector and are even affecting the demand-side of the economy too.
"Lead times are rising at extreme rates, and port closures in Asia seen recently have added fuel to the fire. Shipping costs continue to rise, as do supplier rates for raw materials, such that some projects are no longer economically viable. Surveyed firms mentioned that clients are becoming hesitant and orders are being postponed or not placed at all , so we're now seeing a negative demand-side impact.
"What's more, the Output PMI also fell to its lowest mark since January and signalled only modest production growth in September. It's clear that manufacturing growth is easing, with little signs that the situation is going to improve in the immediate future."