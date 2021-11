Latest data released by INSEE - 9 November 2021

Prior -€6.67 billion

Exports fell by 0.9% on the month while imports declined by 0.5% on the month, resulting in a slightly larger trade deficit in September. While proving to be sluggish at the end of Q3, overall trade conditions are still gradually working their way back to pre-pandemic levels as a trend and that isn't likely to change in the months ahead.