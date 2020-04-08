France to extend its coronavirus lockdown, Macron to address the nation (on Monday)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

France has the fourth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world

  • behind Italy, Spain and the United States.
Ahead of the Easter long weekend officials have confirmed the nationwide lock down has been extended out beyond April 15.

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Monday evening. Monday evening seems a long time away.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose