France to unveil economic recovery plan on 3 September

As confirmed by French prime minister, Jean Castex





The original unveiling date for the proposed plan was for 25 August but that has been pushed back since the weekend, with the government now confirming that they will present details of the €100 billion plan on 3 September instead.





Castex also adds that local authorities would do all they can to avoid another lockdown in efforts to limit the spread of the virus, as fears are growing over a second wave of infections starting to hit the country over the past few weeks.