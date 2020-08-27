France virus cases rise 6,111; US cases up 46,393

France cases continue to rise

That's a fresh high for France since April in what's clearly a second, smaller wave. It's the same in Spain where cases are also ticking higher.





In the US, the trend is lower but this is the highest since Aug 21. Deaths in the US at 1239 are also higher.





Part of the story in both countries is that Thurs/Fri numbers tend to be the highest of the week.





The big news on the health side today is a $5 swab test from Abbott Labs. If they can produce enough, that would be a massive help in slowing down the spread and reopening, at least until a vaccine is ready.

