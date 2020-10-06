France's 4th quarter economic growth forecast downgraded to 0% from 1%

INSEE: sees consumer spending falling and fourth-quarter

INSEE is out with forecast for fourth-quarter economic growth in France. They now see economic growth downgraded to 0% from 1% as consumer spending falls.





INSEE, is the national statistics bureau of France. It collects and publishes information about the French economy and people and carries out the periodic national census.







The EURUSD has rotated back to the downside and trades negative on the day. Looking at the 4 hour chart, the price is moving away from the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 1.1797. Support target comes between 1.1764 and 1.1771.







