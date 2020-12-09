France's Beaune: Brexit deal is still possible, we are working on it, but still far apart

French-European affairs minister Beaune speaking on Brexit

  • A Brexit deal is still possible, we are working on it
  • UK and EU positions are so far apart at this stage that the likelihood of a striking a deal tonight is low
  • The likelihood of a no deal is increasing
  • direct talks between Britain's Johnson and France's Macron are not desirable, France has total trust in negotiator Barnier
Although the comments include "the possibility" option, the gist of the comments are still more negative toward a deal.  
