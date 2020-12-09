France's Beaune: Brexit deal is still possible, we are working on it, but still far apart

French-European affairs minister Beaune speaking on Brexit

A Brexit deal is still possible, we are working on it



UK and EU positions are so far apart at this stage that the likelihood of a striking a deal tonight is low



The likelihood of a no deal is increasing



direct talks between Britain's Johnson and France's Macron are not desirable, France has total trust in negotiator Barnier



Although the comments include "the possibility" option, the gist of the comments are still more negative toward a deal.