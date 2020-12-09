France's Beaune: Brexit deal is still possible, we are working on it, but still far apart
French-European affairs minister Beaune speaking on Brexit
Although the comments include "the possibility" option, the gist of the comments are still more negative toward a deal.
- A Brexit deal is still possible, we are working on it
- UK and EU positions are so far apart at this stage that the likelihood of a striking a deal tonight is low
- The likelihood of a no deal is increasing
- direct talks between Britain's Johnson and France's Macron are not desirable, France has total trust in negotiator Barnier