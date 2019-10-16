France's de Montchalin: Brexit agreement is possible

Comments by France's European affairs minister, Amélie de Montchalin

Says that UK has made new Brexit proposals

But insists that all outcomes are still possible on Brexit

This is a bit of a contrast to the remarks she made yesterday here . If anything else, this suggests that Boris Johnson has certainly climbed down his high horse and made some major concessions in order to reach a compromise.





It remains a question now how well such a compromise will sit with UK lawmakers - particularly the DUP and ERG members.



