France's de Montchalin: UK should not underestimate unity of EU27 members

Comments by France's European affairs minister, Amélie de Montchalin

We do not accept time pressure

We cannot let level of ambition be impacted by 'artificial' deadlines

Substance is more important than any deadline

Shortening the deadline is UK's choice but not the EU's

A lovely start ahead of talks next week I see. Expect Brexit headlines to start moving the pound around again over the next few months. All aboard now.








