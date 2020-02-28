France's de Montchalin: UK should not underestimate unity of EU27 members

Comments by France's European affairs minister, Amélie de Montchalin

  • We do not accept time pressure
  • We cannot let level of ambition be impacted by 'artificial' deadlines
  • Substance is more important than any deadline
  • Shortening the deadline is UK's choice but not the EU's
A lovely start ahead of talks next week I see. Expect Brexit headlines to start moving the pound around again over the next few months. All aboard now.

