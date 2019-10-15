France's de Montchalin: We seek a Brexit deal but not at any price

Comments by France's European affairs minister, Amélie de Montchalin

Three issues remain for France

Being the Irish border, internal market and future ties with the UK

All of those must be fair

Hopes that a Brexit deal is possible but it must be a balanced deal

It sort of echoes similar comments by Germany's Michael Roth earlier here . It is looking like pound buyers are taking Barnier's remarks to heart a little too much as the comments above are more reserved.





Cable is giving up most of its earlier gains as price falls back to 1.2640 levels now and in turn is dragging the euro lower as well with EUR/USD slipping below 1.1020.



